DELEON, Jack



Jack Deleon entered this world May 21, 1934, and passed away January 8, 2023. He was beloved by everyone he met. A soft-spoken, shy man, Jack was a great listener. Whenever anyone stopped by his office at Piedmont National, where he worked for 53 years, he dropped whatever he was doing for his visitor. Like his sweet wife, Stella, he put everyone else first. Born in Seattle, WA to Ezra and Alegra Deleon, Jack was the eldest of three brothers: Stan predeceased him and Vic, the youngest, still lives part-time in Washington state. He graduated from Garfield High School where he played trombone in the marching band. Then he worked for Boeing for three years while attending business school. In 1952 he joined the U.S. Navy, serving two years active duty and four years in the Reserves. While still a sailor, he was introduced to Stella Franco by his Aunt Mary, also Stella's aunt. He soon knew that this cute, vivacious girl was the one for him. He was discharged from the Navy January 1 and married his sweetheart January 18, 1959. Jack began selling life insurance for Life of Virginia, but when he learned about a position at Piedmont Paper Company from his brother-in-law, he applied and was hired. He worked his way up, becoming vice president of Purchasing for many years, retiring at age 79 as vice president of Materials Management. He was devoted to his job and spent many Saturdays working at Piedmont. A longtime member of Congregation Or VeShalom, Jack served as vice president, treasurer, and co-chairman of the Or VeShalom Israel Bonds committee. He was a jogger and ran the Peachtree Road Race, spending many hours at the gym.



Jack and Stella were together 64 years and had two children, Edward and Kathy, both of whom adored him, emulating his selflessness and work ethic. Survivors include his beloved wife and partner, Stella Franco Deleon; Edward and Kathy Deleon, Victor and Judy Deleon; sisters-in-law, Susan Deleon, Betty and Burt Handmacher and Jeanie and Albert Marx. Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM TODAY, January 10 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Josh Hearshen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or the William Breman Jewish Home, or the Weinstein Hospice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

