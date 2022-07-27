DELELLO, Marie



Marie Delello, 68, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Marietta Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, July 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Dean officiating. Marie was born in Douglasville, Georgia July 25, 1953 to her parents, Warren and Ella Northcutt. She grew up in Oxford, Alabama where she graduated from Oxford High School in 1971. After graduating, Marie went to work for the airline in Tallahassee, Florida where she met her husband of 30 years, Joe Delello. Marie worked for the Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Express Jet for 34 years before retiring. She also loved cooking and making silk flower arrangements. She loved spending time with family and her grandchildren were her life. Marie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Warren and Ella Northcutt; and brother, Webb Northcutt. She is survived by her husband, Joe Delello; daughters, Mary Mack (Gerard), and Melanie Flores (Ivan); and grandchildren, Christian Mack, Tiffany Bass (Levarr Welch), Tristan Flores, and Sofia Flores. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org

