Delea, Francis

2 hours ago

DELEA, Francis

Francis "Frank" Delea age 82 of Decatur, formerly of New York was born to eternal life Thursday May 11, 2023. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:30 in the morning at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church - 11330 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075 with Monsignor Peter Rau serving as celebrant.




Turner & Sons Funeral Home

