DELAVAN, Joan



Joan Reaves DeLavan, 89, of Braselton, died February 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.



Joan was born in Anniston, Alabama to Josephine Reaves and Sidney Reaves. She graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta as class Valedictorian before attending Agnes Scott College. She danced for the Atlanta Civic Ballet for many years under the direction of Dorothy Alexander. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and grandmother who adored her family. Joan was always full of life, loved people and her dogs, loved to travel, loved a good drink and loved food. She had a great eye for fashion and was always impeccable in her dress.



Joan was co-owner of Jeanne's Dress Shoppe in Midtown Atlanta for over 43 years. Later in her career, she was the manager of the ladies department at Muse's. Upon retirement, she devoted much of her time caring for her grandchildren.



Mrs. DeLavan is survived by her son, William D. DeLavan, Jr.; daughters, JoAnne DeLavan, Lisa D. Fernandez (Ruben); grandchildren, William D. DeLavan, III, Cecil DeLavan, Shannon Coker, Erin Schief, Callie Joan Fernandez, Ruben D. Fernandez, Jr., Alex C. Fernandez; and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 10 o'clock and a memorial service will begin at 11 o'clock on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



