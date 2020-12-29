Delanty, Sharon

DELANTY (BENSON), Sharon Elizabeth



It is with deepest sorrow that the family announces the passing of Sharon Elizabeth Delanty (maiden name Benson) on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2020 due to complications from advanced liver disease. Christmas Day was Sharon's favorite holiday and she was surrounded by all of her immediate family and grandchildren in her final days. Sharon was born in 1944 in Marquette, MI and spent her childhood years in Ironwood, MI in the Upper Peninsula (the UP). She always proclaimed herself a proud Yooper Gal and even had it on her license plate. She was the daughter of Hubert and Martha Benson and is survived by her husband Jack Delanty, sons Phil Delanty and Dan Delanty, grandsons Jack, Max, and Daniel Delanty, sisters Judy Kaul, Bonnie Muhonen, Mary Younger, and brother Robert Benson. Sharon moved to Wisconsin after high school and worked for American Can Company before getting married to Jack in 1966. Jack and Sharon were happily married for 54 years. Sharon and Jack raised their boys in Neenah, WI while Jack worked with the Kimberly Clark Corporation. Jack's work brought about a transfer to Roswell, GA in 1980 where Sharon was a dedicated homemaker. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Dekalb Community College after her boys were off to college. In subsequent years, she and Jack moved to North Carolina, New Hampshire, Georgia, and ultimately to Mount Pleasant, SC. In her free time, Sharon loved spending time with friends and spoiling her dogs, Mickey, Molly, and Lonni. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (the ASPCA). Their donation link is: https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. www.mcalister-smith.com.

