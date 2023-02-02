DELANEY, Ruth Curry



November 11, 1927 – January 29, 2023



Ruth Curry Delaney, 95, of Kennesaw, GA, went to Heaven on January 29, 2023 in Kennesaw, GA, services will be 11:00 AM Friday February 03, 2023 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rajesha Behara of Parkway Baptist Church Natchez officiating.



Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday February 03, 2023 at Laird Funeral Home.



Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird's Funeral Home.



Ruth Curry Delaney was born on November 13, 1927 in Harrisonburg, LA, the daughter of Luther and Daphne Curry.



Ruth was employed by Natchez Medical Clinic in Natchez, where she worked 21 years as a bookkeeper.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Daphne Curry; two sisters: Mary Parker and Muriel Fly. And her husband, James Delaney.



She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Linda and the late E.G. Dukes of Cabot, AR, Margaret and John Wimberly of Acworth, GA; grandchildren, Lindy Wilson Clifton of Cabot, AR, Erinn Wilson Albrets of Moody AL, Jason Wimberly of Canton, GA, Brian Wimberly of Acworth, GA; And she is survived by great-grands and great-greatgrands. Ruth's loved all her family!



Pallbearers will be Chris Albrets, Alex Clifton, Stephen Clifton, Kenny Fly, Cory Tabor, Kyle Wilson, Brian Wimberly, and Jason Wimberly. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Skeeter Wilson.



Memorials may be sent to the Parkway Baptist Food Pantry of Natchez, MS.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

