DeLamater, Margaret

Margaret Grace DeLamater Eades (Peggy), age 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022.



A lifelong resident of Atlanta (until moving to Tennessee in 2021), Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, George Clifford DeLamater and Margaret May York DeLamater; and brother, George Clifford DeLamater, Jr. She was a graduate of North Fulton High School (1952) and the University of Georgia (1956). During her time at UGA, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married William H. Eades on June 14, 1959. They remained happily married until his death in November 2021.



Peggy enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, dancing, and being with friends and family. She loved spending time with her friends from church, Questers, and her sorority. Bill and Peggy traveled extensively throughout Europe and the U. S. She was an active member of Doraville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (now Peachtree Corners Presbyterian) for over 50 years.



Upon moving to Signal Mountain, Peggy joined the Lions Club and volunteered at the local library. She regularly attended Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.



She is survived by sons, Jack Eades (Eleanor), Savannah, GA, and Brian Eades (Megan), Signal Mountain, TN; grandchildren, Turner, Maddox, Hannah, Avery, and Sam; brother-in-law, Don Eades (Jan), Roswell, GA; and the following nieces and nephews, Jill DeLamater Mosley (Darriel) and Paul Mathew DeLamater, Madison, GA, Laurel Eades Mizell (Michael), Johns Creek, GA, Tim Eades (Peggy), St. Joseph, MI, Dee Lane Eades, Roswell, GA and Chris Spencer (Karen), Baton Rouge, LA.



The family thanks Hearth Hospice and Home Helpers of Signal Mountain for the compassionate and gentle care they provided during her final days.



Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church at 10:30 AM. Funeral services will begin at the church at 11:30 AM with the Rev. Harper Price officiating. Burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church and/or Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.



