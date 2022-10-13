ajc logo
X

DeLamater, Margaret

Obituaries

EADES, Margaret

Margaret Grace DeLamater Eades (Peggy), age 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Atlanta (until moving to Tennessee in 2021), Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, George Clifford DeLamater and Margaret May York DeLamater; and brother, George Clifford DeLamater, Jr. She was a graduate of North Fulton High School (1952) and the University of Georgia (1956). During her time at UGA, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She married William H. Eades on June 14, 1959. They remained happily married until his death in November 2021.

Peggy enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, dancing, and being with friends and family. She loved spending time with her friends from church, Questers, and her sorority. Bill and Peggy traveled extensively throughout Europe and the U. S. She was an active member of Doraville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church (now Peachtree Corners Presbyterian) for over 50 years.

Upon moving to Signal Mountain, Peggy joined the Lions Club and volunteered at the local library. She regularly attended Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by sons, Jack Eades (Eleanor), Savannah, GA, and Brian Eades (Megan), Signal Mountain, TN; grandchildren, Turner, Maddox, Hannah, Avery, and Sam; brother-in-law, Don Eades (Jan), Roswell, GA; and the following nieces and nephews, Jill DeLamater Mosley (Darriel) and Paul Mathew DeLamater, Madison, GA, Laurel Eades Mizell (Michael), Johns Creek, GA, Tim Eades (Peggy), St. Joseph, MI, Dee Lane Eades, Roswell, GA and Chris Spencer (Karen), Baton Rouge, LA.

The family thanks Hearth Hospice and Home Helpers of Signal Mountain for the compassionate and gentle care they provided during her final days.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church at 10:30 AM. Funeral services will begin at the church at 11:30 AM with the Rev. Harper Price officiating. Burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church and/or Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangement entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch 3h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

BREAKING: Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Swanson, Riley turn in spectacular defensive plays in needed Braves NLDS win
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
12h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
12h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police

Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
8h ago
The Latest
McMichael, Brenda
Curtis, William
1h ago
Maner, Sandra
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

BREAKING: Mother suspected in missing Georgia boy’s disappearance, death, cops say
1h ago
Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6
7h ago
Jury selection begins in Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s trial
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top