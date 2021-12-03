DEKLE, William Ashley



CUMMING, GA.- William Ashley Dekle, age 99, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Mann House Forsyth, in Cumming. He was born July 19, 1922, in Coolidge, Georgia to Clara (Carter) and Troy Dekle. After graduating from Sale City High School with the class of 1940, he worked as a carpenter in the construction of Turner Field in Albany, Spence Field in Moultrie, and Fort Gordon in Augusta. He joined the US Navy in 1942, serving initially in the Pacific-Asian theatre, and, later, on ships transporting troops returning from the European theatre and on refueling ships in the Persian Gulf.



After his Navy service ended, he returned to building, in Atlanta. During a long career he built many residences in Northeast Atlanta and commercial buildings throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area, including the restoration of Underground Atlanta in the late 1960s. He was a longtime member of Druid Hills Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he was a deacon and led the musical portion of Sunday evening worship services. He was deeply involved in family life and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, taking special pride in excellent tomatoes while wishing for similar success with his peonies.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Virginia Branch Dekle, his son, William Ashley Dekle, Jr. He is survived by his children, Claire Dekle and Bruce Dekle, grandchildren William A. Dekle III, Ashley Dekle, and Allison Dekle, three great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



