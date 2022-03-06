DEKLE, Mike



Mike Dekle, 77, of Athens, GA and Nashville, TN passed away surrounded by loving family at his home in Athens on February 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 19, 2022, at 11 AM at First Baptist Church Athens with a visitation/reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, American Diabetes Association, First Baptist Church Athens Building Fund or a charity of choice. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

