Dekle, Joyce

DEKLE (MCNIEL), Joyce



Joyce McNiel Dekle, 94, passed to eternal life May 19, 2021 following a brief illness. Born in Pensacola, Florida to H.B. and Isabella McNiel she was the second of three children, sister Peggy McNiel Moshell (deceased) and brother Norman McNiel of Knoxville, TN.



After graduating high school Joyce attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn) where she met a handsome engineering student, Victor I Dekle. They fell in love, married and began a life together raising a wonderful family. Joyce was a home maker in the true sense of the word – a great cook, seamstress, gardener and was side by side with Vic whether it was square dancing, building a garage at their first home or years of remodeling their 'big house' in Cedartown where they lived for 52 years.



Though small in stature, Joyce was all heart, always ready to help others. For years she headed the United Fund, worked to establish the Samaritan House and loved being a secret Santa with her friends at St Bernadette's Catholic Church. A member of the Junior League she enjoyed participating in the annual Follies production.



Joyce was preceded in death by Victor, her loving husband of 64 years. She is survived by her three children Donna Raines (Scott) of Cartersville, Jan Owens (J.M.) of Kennesaw and son Ken (Kerry) of Powder Springs, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4 PM, May 27th at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta. Per her instructions, if you are able to attend, please wear something bright, no dark colors. Internment will be at 9 AM, June 1st at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Smiletrain.

