DEJOURNETTE, Charles



Charles DeJournette, a pioneering real estate developer, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, at Christian City Skilled Nursing in Union City, Georgia, where he was recovering from hernia surgery. He was 89.



In the 1950s, Mr. DeJournette was one of the first Blacks to major in Real Estate at Ohio State University. Early in his career, he was nationally recognized by H.U.D. for his contributions to help peacefully integrate neighborhoods in Norfolk, Virginia. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1970s. In the 1980s, he optioned 200 acres of land in Southwest Atlanta toward development of Guilford Forest, a primarily black-owned upscale subdivision. Later, he spearheaded development of Magnolia Circle, a senior living community in Decatur, GA.



His marriages were to Jane Tolentino in Norfolk, and Dr. Gloria Blackwell, a Clark Atlanta University professor. Survivors include children, Batecia Burgess (Walter), Yolanda Barrow (Ray), Jane Roberts (Dave), Charles "Flash" DeJournette Jr., Daniel Davis DeJournette, and Harrison Blackwell DeJournette; three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Henry Smith and Gail DeJournette.



A Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



