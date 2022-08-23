ajc logo
X

DeJournette, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEJOURNETTE, Charles

Charles DeJournette, a pioneering real estate developer, passed away on Aug. 18, 2022, at Christian City Skilled Nursing in Union City, Georgia, where he was recovering from hernia surgery. He was 89.

In the 1950s, Mr. DeJournette was one of the first Blacks to major in Real Estate at Ohio State University. Early in his career, he was nationally recognized by H.U.D. for his contributions to help peacefully integrate neighborhoods in Norfolk, Virginia. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1970s. In the 1980s, he optioned 200 acres of land in Southwest Atlanta toward development of Guilford Forest, a primarily black-owned upscale subdivision. Later, he spearheaded development of Magnolia Circle, a senior living community in Decatur, GA.

His marriages were to Jane Tolentino in Norfolk, and Dr. Gloria Blackwell, a Clark Atlanta University professor. Survivors include children, Batecia Burgess (Walter), Yolanda Barrow (Ray), Jane Roberts (Dave), Charles "Flash" DeJournette Jr., Daniel Davis DeJournette, and Harrison Blackwell DeJournette; three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Henry Smith and Gail DeJournette.

A Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
2 dead, 1 injured in afternoon shooting that sowed chaos in Midtown4h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
10h ago
Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
5h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
12h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
12h ago
Boil water order issued for parts of north Cobb County
12h ago
The Latest
Spencer, Amanda
Harrell, Robert
1h ago
Locus, Robert
1h ago
Featured
Scottie Scheffler watches his drive on the 17th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead
17h ago
TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top