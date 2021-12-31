DEGARAPHE, Lucille



Lucille R. Degaraphe, 104 of Alpharetta, died December 22, 2021. Affectionately known to many as "Aunt Lu" she was a native of Hartford, CT. Prior to settling down in Alpharetta, Ms. Degaraphe began a 48-year career with the Wiremold Company, in West Hartford, Connecticut in 1935 retiring 1983 as the company's Credit Manager and Official Signatory. Ms. Degaraphe was driven by her joie de vivire from her French-Canadian heritage and maintained an active work, home, and social life.



She is survived by her great-nieces, Kathleen Schwarzer (Tom), Maureen Cooper (Jim), Debra-Jean Chesneau (Howard); great-nephew, Raymond Egan, Jr. (Kadi); great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Thomas, Julia, Nicholas, Lennox, Amy, Cody, Casandra; and caregiver, Folasade Christiana Omoseni. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



