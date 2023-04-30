DEFOOR, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Minnich DeFoor, age 72, died peacefully on April 22, 2023. Mary Ann was a native of Atlanta and the daughter of Dr. Fredric R. Minnich and Katherine Calhoun Minnich. She was widowed by her late husband, Lenard Mercer DeFoor, in June 2021. She is survived by her two stepsons, Wesley S. DeFoor (Heather), with their three children, Morgan, Courtney and Whitney; and Clayton Early DeFoor, and his son, Hayes. Mary Ann and Len were happily married for 49 years. Mary Ann is also survived by her brother, Fred Minnich (Susie); and her brother-in-law, John McNeil (Katherine-deceased); and five nieces and nephews who meant very much to her. Mary Ann attended The Lovett School in 1969, and Stratford to graduate college in 1973. After college, she began her career in teaching at the Village School in Vinings, and continued to teach the students from Linwood Park at her church. Mary Ann attended and was a devoted member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for 55 years. She also served at Buckhead Christian Ministries for many years, helping those in need. Mary Ann had many hobbies, but was most proud of obtaining her Masters of Gardening and went on to design and construct gardens local gardens and landscapes. All who knew Mary Ann would agree that her strongest devotion was to her husband, Len, who reciprocated in full. Their example of a happy marriage is what we all would hope to achieve in our own lives. Mary Ann will be sorely missed for all of her great contributions and compassionate relationships. We are happy for her that she is living with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with love in the light of eternity. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. The service will be held at 2:00 PM, on May 22, 2023, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. Reception to follow. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

