DEETS, Annelly Bayles Devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, neighbor, friend and teacher, completed her life of 84 years, on June 24. For several years, she fought valiantly and courageously with cancer.



Born in Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York, the daughter of Elizabeth Bevan Bayles and Allison Lerch Bayles, Annelly, along with her two sisters, grew up primarily in Pennsylvania. First she lived in Ithan on the Main Line of Philadelphia where she attended The Baldwin School and then Shadyside in Pittsburgh where she graduated from The Ellis School. She received her BA from Barnard College where she studied Economics and met her husband, Richard Deets. They moved to Atlanta in 1960, early in their marriage of 52 years, with their daughter, Elizabeth Deets Dodge and son David Bevan Deets.



In Atlanta, Annelly first worked at Georgia Tech in the Industrial Development Division. Beginning in 1970, she divided her time by being a part of her husband's financial advisory company until his death in 2010, raising their children and practicing her Christian ministry. Annelly's deep faith enabled her to share her considerable talents at Mt. Paran Church of God. She led Bible study discussions for women for 40 years, was part of an international online ministry program and volunteered regularly in her church's food outreach program. Annelly was also an integral part of the Northside United Methodist Church's Banquet Bible study which she valued for the friendships they provided and how it helped her to grow strong in her faith. Annelly also practiced tai chi.



Legendary for her kindness, knowledge and generosity, for years Annelly was president of her homeowners association on Howell Mill Road. She particularly loved being part of the lives of the children next door. With her husband, Annelly mentored several athletes who were in high school with their son David. All became accomplished adults. Annelly's hospitality was enjoyed by countless neighbors and friends; she was especially known for her BBQ ribs.



Annelly is predeceased by her husband, Richard David Deets and sister Mary-Charlotte Bayles Shealy. In addition to her children, Elizabeth and David, Annelly is survived by her son-in-law Andrew Dodge, her sister, Abigail Bayles Wiebenson, and as well as admiring cousins, nephews and nieces and their families.



A service is planned for later in the year. Meanwhile, those who wish to honor Annelly are invited to make a donation in her name to a no kill animal shelter or Samaritan's Purse.



