DEES, Thomas Richard "Dick"



Thomas Richard "Dick" Dees (1938 – 2020), age 82, was born in Mobile, AL on February 4, 1938 to Thomas E.L. and Norma Martha (Blanchard) Dees, and went home to be with our Lord on October 11, 2020.



Dick grew up in the Mobile/Grand Bay, AL area. He loved to read a good adventure and write a good story, swim at the creek, and play football. After graduating from Birmingham Southern in 1963, he worked for the USDA before retiring in 1997.



Married 3 times, Dick was father to 5 children and was step father to 2. Dick is survived by his wife, Susan Jean Dees, his 2 sisters, 1 brother, 5 children, 2 step children, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many other family members and friends.



Dick's Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on November 7, 2020 at the Chapel at Camp Beckwith, 10400 Beckwith Ln, Fairhope, AL 36532. His interment will follow at Grand Bay Cemetery, 10860 Cemetery Rd, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

