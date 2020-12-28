Deen, Braswell Drue

DEEN, Jr., Braswell Drue



Judge Braswell Drue Deen, Jr., age 95, passed away December 24, 2020. Braswell was the son of the late U.S. Congressman Braswell Deen, Sr., and Corinne Smith Deen. Braswell graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of laws degree; practiced law in Alma Georgia and served as county attorney; served four terms in the Georgia General Assembly and authored the Women's Juror bill; was appointed in 1965 by Governor Carl E. Sanders as Judge of the Georgia Court of Appeals where he served until retiring in 1990. Following retirement he continued to work as a mediator and arbitrator, along with teaching classes on Constitutional Law, chess and origins of man through Emory and Oglethorpe Universities, and authored several books. During WWII, Braswell joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the initial invasions of Peleliu and Okinawa Islands. He was wounded by a Japanese knee mortar and received a Purple Heart. He is survived by two sons, Braswell D Deen, III, MD (wife Mambwe), Sanders Buie Deen (wife Linda); four grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Deen (wife Jena); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held December 28, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery In Alma, Georgia with military honors.



Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

