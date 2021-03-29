DEEDY, Barbara



Barbara Grant Deedy of Duluth, Georgia died peacefully at home March 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born in Flushing, New York February 11, 1933 to the late Edward Hayes Grant and Edith Meixner Grant, she was raised in Worcester, Massachusetts and graduated from Classical High School in 1951. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1955, after marrying Justin F. Deedy, Sr. in 1954. Barbara and Justin had 59 years together before Justin died. Together, they have eight surviving children and baby Daniel who they lost at birth. In 1970, Barbara and Justin relocated to Atlanta to raise their family. At that time, Barbara started as a social worker with DeKalb County and thereafter transitioned to work with the State of Georgia. While working a full-time job and raising her 8 children, she attended Georgia State University in the evenings to earn a Master of Public Administration. Barbara "retired" from her position as Deputy Director of Personnel with Georgia's Department of Human Resources after 30 years. Even after her retirement, she continued to work with the State for several years to assist with the restructuring of the State's Mental Healthcare System. Barbara was a devout Catholic and an active volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society for her entire adult life. After finishing her work with the State, Barbara was able to devote even more of her time to helping members of her community. She will be remembered for her tireless work ethic, her community service, her love of family, and her sharp wit and mind. Barbara's pride and joy was her large family. She treasured the annual summer beach vacations she spent with her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren and the Christmas Eve party that was a tradition of chaotic joy at her home. She had a special love for Georgia Tech and rarely missed a football or basketball game.



Barbara's brother, Edward Grant, predeceased her. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Justin, Jr. and Linda Deedy of Marietta, GA; Shaun and Sherry Deedy of Sugar Hill, GA; Christopher and Michele Deedy of Duluth, GA; Stephen and Angel Deedy of Marietta, GA; Neil and Karen Deedy of Suwanee, GA; Paula and Patrick Wathen of Peachtree Corners, GA; Martha and David Turner of Peachtree Corners, GA; and Dr. Matthew and Judith Deedy of Mission Hills, KS. Barbara is also survived by twenty-six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.



A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, Georgia 30022.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Monica's Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul, Catholic Church of Saint Monica, 1700 Buford Hwy, Duluth, Georgia 30097. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092.



