Deeds, Martha

DEEDS (WULLER), Martha Ann



Martha Ann Deeds, age 92 of Roswell, GA was welcomed home by her heavenly Father on Thursday, April 14, 2022. On February 22, 1930, Martha was born in Pensacola, Florida to CPO (ret) Joe and Irene Wuller. On March 31, 1930, she flew into Miami via Havana. Martha grew up in Coconut Grove, Florida at 2481 Trapp Ave. as her father worked for Pan Am at Dinner Key in the era of "Clipper Ships" (seaplanes). She graduated from Miami High in 1947 and was a faithful Stingaree to the end attending reunions and staying in touch with fellow alumni. After graduation, she worked for the airlines and traveled to the western US and to Europe where she visited the place of her father's birth. She met her husband Warren at an airline softball game, and they married in 1959 in Thrapston, UK where Warren was working at the time. They returned to Miami and in 1968 moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she and Warren raised their family and embraced their community and churches with love and grace. She lived in College Park, Fairburn, and Roswell. She was a member of Good Shepherd, Christ Our Hope, Christ Our Shepherd, and Cross of Life Lutheran churches. She was an active participant and servant throughout. She retired as an employee of the State of Georgia in 1997. Martha is survived by her husband of 62 years and 361 days, Warren Lewis Deeds; sons W. Derrick Deeds, his wife Andrea, and David M. Deeds; grandchildren Warren M. Deeds, his wife Anna, and Karla I. Herrington, her husband Pete; and her great-grandchild Logan P. Herrington; along with a litany of cousins and relatives by blood and marriage who knew her as "Aunt Martha". Before her death, she was the surviving matriarch for both the Wuller and Koeper families. Martha was predeceased by her son Darrell A. Deeds, her parents "Joe" Wuller and Irene "GoGo" Koeper, her sister Marion "Dutchie" Peacock, her brother-in-law Eugene Peacock, and her nephews Eugene "Duke" and Jeff Peacock. Martha was a loyal friend. Throughout their lifetimes, she maintained childhood friendships with Sallie June Simmons, Marion Bramblett, and Margret Mahue. Through the years she established new friends and maintained those as well. Letter writing and card sending were core to her being. In her last hours, she found comfort in a sweater made by a friend. Martha was a lifelong lover of plays and musicals, having been exposed at an early age to performances and movies at the Coconut Grove playhouse. She was a lover of animals and gardening. For most of her life, she always had a dog and some cats. She enjoyed spending time outside planting and feeding birds. Most importantly, she was a sister in Christ, a true believer, who believed in forgiveness and never giving up on people with the Hope of the Resurrection. Services will be held on Saturday, April 30th at 3:00 PM at Cross of Life, located at 1000 Hembree Rd., Roswell, GA, with a light reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be sent to the American Lung Society, 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

