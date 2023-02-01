X
Dark Mode Toggle

Decker, Steve

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DECKER, Steve

On Monday, January 23, Steve Decker passed away after a long struggle with Liver disease. He was sixty-seven years old. Born to Willis Whitfield Decker Jr and Dorothy Christine Decker of Marietta, Steve grew up in the Smyrna area and graduated from Campbell High School. He is survived by his older brother, Robert Decker and his wife, Bonnie of Kennesaw; older sister, Leah and Rich Ashman of Savannah; and younger brother, Terry Decker and his wife, Sherry of Dallas, GA. Steve is also survived by his two children, Shalon Kristina Decker and Amanda Michelle Decker.

Steve lived the last several years of his life in Canton, GA and was a faithful member of East Cobb Baptist Church.

A Memorial will be held at South Care Cremations & Funeral Services, on Saturday, February 4, at 595 Franklin Gateway SE Marietta, GA 30067, from 10:00 AM till 1:00 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
4h ago

Credit: Green Bay Packers

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense
10h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
10h ago
The Latest

Bloom, Henry
Matuszak, Donald
2h ago
Bracewell, Robert
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
11h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
10h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top