DECKER, Steve



On Monday, January 23, Steve Decker passed away after a long struggle with Liver disease. He was sixty-seven years old. Born to Willis Whitfield Decker Jr and Dorothy Christine Decker of Marietta, Steve grew up in the Smyrna area and graduated from Campbell High School. He is survived by his older brother, Robert Decker and his wife, Bonnie of Kennesaw; older sister, Leah and Rich Ashman of Savannah; and younger brother, Terry Decker and his wife, Sherry of Dallas, GA. Steve is also survived by his two children, Shalon Kristina Decker and Amanda Michelle Decker.



Steve lived the last several years of his life in Canton, GA and was a faithful member of East Cobb Baptist Church.



A Memorial will be held at South Care Cremations & Funeral Services, on Saturday, February 4, at 595 Franklin Gateway SE Marietta, GA 30067, from 10:00 AM till 1:00 PM.

