DECKBAR (CHAMBLESS), Edna



Edna Chambless Deckbar, age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Roswell. Born in Grantville, Georgia, she then moved to Atlanta, where she graduated from Girls High. While in school, she met her future spouse, Gerry Deckbar. Edna and Gerry were married in Key West on September 9, 1944, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They settled in West End and moved to Decatur in 1961.



Edna's deep faith has been the foundation of her life as evidenced by her involvement in church activities, countless volunteer roles, and her long-time weekly Prayer Group. She enjoyed the simple things in life and being surrounded by her family and friends. In 2006, Edna became a charter resident of St. George Village in Roswell. Because of her kind heart and engaging smile, she continued developing special friendships among residents and staff. While there, her favorite things to do were stroll around the lake, attend Mass, and join in various card games.



Edna was preceded in death by her parents, V. W. and Gussie Chambless; husband, Gerry; and siblings, Anne Bateman and Walton Chambless. She is survived by her six children, Gayle (Tom) Keating, Carole (Mark) Guerin, Claire Taylor, Tom (Mary Jo) Deckbar, Donald (Elaine) Deckbar, and Barbara (Robbie) Colcord; and brother, John (Maxine) Chambless. She cherished her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Roswell, GA on Friday, November 11 at 10:30 AM. A live streaming link follows: https://stpeterchanel.org/worship/live-stream



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul/Corpus Christi (600 Mountain View Drive, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083).

