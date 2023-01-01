DECHESSER, Loreen



Loreen Marie DeChesser, beloved sister and daughter, passed away on December 14, 2022 at the age of 56. Passionate about beauty and wellness, Loreen earned her hairdressing license at the original Aveda Institute in Minneapolis, and continued to gain advanced training in her craft throughout her career. Loreen was a true professional who dedicated her life to making others feel beautiful.



Loreen was devoted to her sisters, Michelle and Maura, and made many sacrifices so that they could have the best lives possible. Selfless in every sense of the word, Loreen was dedicated to helping not only her sisters, but anyone in need, including people experiencing houselessness. She often took care of a man who lived outside the building where she worked, offering not only material necessities but a friendship and compassion often denied to those less fortunate.



Loreen will always be remembered for her frankness, her devotion to her sisters, friends, and clients, and, most importantly, her never-ending generosity. She is survived by her sisters, Michelle and Maura; and her parents, Louis and MaryLee. A memorial will be held on January 5, 2023 at 11 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, her sisters ask that those who are able consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.



