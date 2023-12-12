DECHANT, Brian David



Brian David DeChant, 50 years old, went to heaven on December 9, 2023, after a short illness. Brian was born at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 24, 1973, to Karen and Arthur DeChant. At the age of two, Brian was diagnosed with Cockayne Syndrome. Despite doctors' prediction of a shortened life span, not past early childhood, he defied all odds. Brian had different plans and with the devoted care of family and friends lived to celebrate his 50th birthday. He was a bright light in this world and especially in his community. Many residents and former residents of Village Mill subdivision in Dunwoody knew Brian. He would ride his bicycle through the neighborhood with a flag on the back and a radio on the front and would stop and play with any kids he could find.



Brian had the cognitive abilities of a three-year-old and was mostly nonverbal, but he had his own way of communicating with others. He attended Heritage and Margaret Harris Elementary Schools and Dunwoody High School.



Brian loved people and his big smile and happy personality drew others to him. Brian loved all kinds of music especially Christmas Music. His feet automatically began to tap when he heard music, and you could see pure joy on his face. He loved to go places in the car, and he especially enjoyed going on any form of mass transit. He played tennis, basketball, went bowling, and competed in the Special Olympics. Brian also enjoyed participating in the Happy Club, and going to their monthly events.



Brian was a longtime member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church where he had many friends. He was a person who embodied the love of God and whose pure, gentle demeanor was an example for others. He is survived by his mother, Karen DeChant; and his sister, Jenee DeChant; and many, many others who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur DeChant; and older sister, Michelle DeChant. Brian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



The family is grateful for all the caregivers over the years who worked with Brian and the staff of Haven Developmental Care, where Brian lived for the last year.



In lieu of the flowers, the family requests donations to the Special Needs Ministry of Dunwoody UMC, by going online (https://www.dunwoodyumc.org/) or by mailing a check to the church indicating it is In Memory of Brian DeChant. Donations can also be made to the Happy Club (Happy Club c/o Julia Versteegh, 709 Lismore S., Smyrna GA 30080. Can also send via PayPal, Venmo or cashapp to JuliasHappyClub (no spaces, no punctuation). Happy Club is a program of SNs360, Inc. and is a 501c3 nonprofit entity, EIN is 82-3014197).



A Celebration of Life will be held on December 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM, in the Sanctuary of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, located at 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Because Brian loved parties and celebrations of all kinds, we encourage you to wear colorful holiday clothing. Cards and other expressions of condolences can be addressed to Karen DeChant, c/o Dunwoody UMC, 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.





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