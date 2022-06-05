ajc logo
DeCarlo, Vanessa

DECARLO, Vanessa

Vanessa DeCarlo, 61, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away on May 6, 2022.

Vanessa was born in Akron, OH, and graduated from Falls High. Upon moving with her family to FL, she attended Florida State University and went on to have a successful 25 year career at IBM corporation.

Vanessa was a talented photographer with a keen eye. She loved the warmth and comfort of home in Florida and was always thoughtful to quickly turn any conversation from herself to focus on you.

She was preceded in death by her father, Val; brother, Dean; and husband, Mike Chuprun. She is survived by her mother, Helen; sister, Adriana; brothers, Monte and Val; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many charished friends throughout the country.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.

