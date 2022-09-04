DEBEER, Timothy



Timothy H. DeBeer, 38, of Washington, DC, died August 27, 2022. Tim graduated from The Marist School in 2002, received his Bachelors of Science in Construction Science and Management from Clemson University in 2007 and earned his Law degree cum laude from Georgetown Law School in 2011. While at Marist and Clemson Tim played football. Professionally, Tim practiced Commercial Litigation with Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP. Tim loved his Marist and Clemson families, being a War Eagle and a Tiger, and the camaraderie with many friends. He loved the law, cooking, dining out, watching Clemson football with his dad, and watching movies with his girlfriend. He loved being Uncle T to his nieces and giving them rides on his big high shoulders. Above all else he loved his family, his aunts and uncles, and many cousins who considered him a big brother. Tim is survived by his parents, Anne and Bob DeBeer and brother and sister-in-law Steve and Arlene DeBeer and their two daughters, Mia and Ella DeBeer; aunts and uncles, Tom and Jane DeBeer, Rich and Elizabeth Maurer, Mary Lou Maurer, John and Mary Jo Maurer, Mike and Patti Maurer, Ginny Maurer, and Helen Mary and Terry Owens; as well as 31 first cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to the Marist School of Atlanta, GA. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10 o'clock at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A reception will follow the Mass in the Stapleton Center at Saint Jude's.



