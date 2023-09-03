DeBeer, Jane

DEBEER, Jane

Jane DeBeer, 66, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on August 24, 2023. She was a patient and kind individual who was always willing to lend an ear. Jane had a passion for baking and delighted in creating large holiday spreads of treats for her loved ones. In her professional life, Jane worked as a dental hygienist at multiple practices around the Atlanta area. She loved her patients and seeing all those brilliant smiles. Jane's hobbies included knitting, crafting, visiting her grandchildren, and reading on the porch with her golden doodle, Genny.

Jane is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Donald Faucher; her husband, Tom; her kids, Lisa DeBeer-Schmitt and Chris Schmitt, Carl DeBeer, and Kayla and Justin Hess; and her four grandchildren, Henry, Lorelei, Calvin, and Leighton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Marie Erwin; and her brother, Doug Erwin.

A ceremony to honor Jane's life will be held at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock on September 16, 1 PM. Contributions in her memory can be made to Sherry's Cherokee Humane Society.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Jane DeBeer and remembering the impact she had on those around her.

Funeral Home Information

Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock

121 Claremore Drive

Woodstock, GA

30188

https://www.lakesidefuneralhomega.com

