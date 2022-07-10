DeBary, Ronald

ajc logo
Obituaries
Ronald O' Neil DeBary Jr., born in 1976 in Albany, Georgia, left us on May 5, 2022. He will be met in the afterlife by his brother, William Humber DeBary; grandmother, Mable Lois Henry; grandmother, Mae Ogle Humber; and grandfather, William Marcellus Humber. Neil is survived by his wife, Meredith Nesbitt of Woodstock; daughter and her partner, Georgia Lee Ann DeBary and Cooper Milligan of Kingston; parents, Gena Humber and Ronald O'Neil DeBary Sr. of Albany; sister and brother-in-law, Marcel DeBary and Christopher Michael Gagnon; in-laws, Marti and Bobby Nesbitt of Marietta; brother and sisters-in-law, Jessica and David Nesbitt of Marietta, Joanna Nesbitt, Angela and Daryl Harris of Woodstock, Taylor and Michael Nesbitt of Marietta; and nieces and nephews, Taylor DeBary and Samantha DeBary Simonette, Paige, Rachel, Zoey, Cas and Ellie Mae Gagnon of Decatur, Kendra Harris, Greyson, Noah, Zac, Zoe, Connor, Gavin, Jax and Saylor Nesbitt of Marietta and he and Meredith's dog, Ocean. I apologize if I missed anyone. Neil's favorite quote: "Walk by the Spirit, and do not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh; for these are opposed to each other." [Galatians 5.16-17] Neil loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for his family and friends, and Facebook Group - SavoryThoughts, which he created and managed with his daughter, Georgia, and friend, Tom Housley. Neil could build anything, was drawn to dangerous situations, could challenge even a Saint's patience, and was madly loved by all that knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 PM on July 23, 2022 at the DeBary Southern Retreat Spring. In lieu of flowers, please find a family member or dear friend and hug them. Fischer Funeral Care handled the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/

