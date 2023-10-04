Debardelabens, Mickey

DEBARDELABEN (STEPHENS), Mickey



Mickey Stephens Yarbrough DeBardelaben, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023, following a long illness.



An Atlanta native, Mickey was born at Crawford Long Hospital on September 10, 1938. She grew up in Avondale Estates, where Mickey made lifelong friends, in no small part due to her quick wit and well-timed humor. Upon graduation from Avondale High School, Mickey attended Auburn University, where she majored in Business Administration and was a proud member of Phi Mu Sorority. For eighteen years, Mickey was the administrative assistant to the CEO of a successful surgical instruments company.



Mickey was grounded by her faith, first as a Presbyterian and then as a member of the Episcopal Church. As a member of St. Michael's and All Angels (Stone Mountain) for over twenty years, she taught Sunday school, co-chaired the annual Bazaar, and served on the Vestry. Later, she was a member of Holy Innocents' (Sandy Springs) serving on the Alter Guild.



Mickey spent the last thirteen years of her life as an active resident of Canterbury Court. She enjoyed serving on the Resident's Council. Mickey, along with several friends, took a daily three mile walk, calling themselves the "Walkie Talkies".



Mickey will be missed by all who knew her, especially her children, who are very proud of her many accomplishments and her enduring love.



Mickey is survived by her sister, Mary Jean Stephens Pace, sister-in-law, Marty Davenport Yarbrough Wallace, children, Paige Paine and Stephen Yarbrough (Ann), five grandchildren, Lauren Kamensky (Bo), Rob Paine, Julia, Caroline, and CeCe Yarbrough, along with beloved nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James DeBardelaben; her parents, Rufie (nee Grizzard) and James Harry Stephens; her brother, Jimmy Stephens; her son-in-law, Larry Paine; and her dear friend, Austin Brown.



A service to honor her life will take place on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, beginning at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow. In remembrance of Mickey's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Canterbury Court.



