ajc logo
X

Deaver, Susan

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DEAVER (BENJAMIN),

Susan Redith

Susan Redith Benjamin Deaver, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family.

The daughter of Julien P. Benjamin Jr. and Dolores McMillan, Susan enjoyed traveling, dancing, animals, playing the ocarina, and most importantly interpreting history through museum work, preservation of historical landmarks and storytelling.

Growing up in Jacksonville, FL and graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, she attended the University of South Carolina where she attained a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. After moving to Atlanta, she completed her education with two master's degrees, one in Interrelated Early Childhood Special Education and the other in Heritage Preservation both from Georgia State University. Her professional life included being a Kindergarten, 1st and 4th grade teacher, professional storyteller, Executive Director of the Crawford W. Long Museum in Jefferson, GA, tour guide at the Georgia Aquarium, Administrator of the Sandy Springs Foundation, and many other volunteer activities at historical landmarks around Atlanta with the Atlanta History Center like the Tully Smith House. She was a Rotary Club member in Jefferson, GA, charter member of the Southern Order of Storytellers (specializing in Southern folk tales, such as Br'er Rabbit and Jack tales), and was responsible for numerous certifications of National Historic Landmarks in Jackson County, GA.

She is survived by her three sons, William Shuford, Kit Deaver, and Todd Deaver; her sisters, Barbara Benjamin, and Elizabeth Benjamin; her brother, JP Benjamin III; her Atlanta "sister" Suzanne Mercer; and by numerous friends and acquaintances who will miss her laugh, her quick wit, and her zeal for life.

A private service for the family will be held. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to: Southern Order of Storytellers, Crawford W. Long Museum Association at 28 College St Jefferson Ga 30549, the Tully Smith House at the Atlanta History Center and the Atlanta Shakespeare Company at www.shakespearetavern.com/support.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Florida can’t exploit cracks in Georgia’s defense, but Tennessee can4h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Michigan State players rough up Michigan players in tunnel
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 1 Georgia honors Vince Dooley with hard-fought win over Florida
7h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
40m ago

Credit: David J. Phillip

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
40m ago

Credit: Steve Swisher/NBC

UGA trio wins $375,000 in ‘Capital One College Bowl’
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coachman, Clarence
2h ago
Copeland, Virginia
2h ago
Hargray, Clarraine
2h ago
Featured

Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information
19h ago
Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top