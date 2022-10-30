Deaver, Susan

DEAVER (BENJAMIN),



Susan Redith



Susan Redith Benjamin Deaver, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family.



The daughter of Julien P. Benjamin Jr. and Dolores McMillan, Susan enjoyed traveling, dancing, animals, playing the ocarina, and most importantly interpreting history through museum work, preservation of historical landmarks and storytelling.



Growing up in Jacksonville, FL and graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, she attended the University of South Carolina where she attained a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. After moving to Atlanta, she completed her education with two master's degrees, one in Interrelated Early Childhood Special Education and the other in Heritage Preservation both from Georgia State University. Her professional life included being a Kindergarten, 1st and 4th grade teacher, professional storyteller, Executive Director of the Crawford W. Long Museum in Jefferson, GA, tour guide at the Georgia Aquarium, Administrator of the Sandy Springs Foundation, and many other volunteer activities at historical landmarks around Atlanta with the Atlanta History Center like the Tully Smith House. She was a Rotary Club member in Jefferson, GA, charter member of the Southern Order of Storytellers (specializing in Southern folk tales, such as Br'er Rabbit and Jack tales), and was responsible for numerous certifications of National Historic Landmarks in Jackson County, GA.



She is survived by her three sons, William Shuford, Kit Deaver, and Todd Deaver; her sisters, Barbara Benjamin, and Elizabeth Benjamin; her brother, JP Benjamin III; her Atlanta "sister" Suzanne Mercer; and by numerous friends and acquaintances who will miss her laugh, her quick wit, and her zeal for life.



A private service for the family will be held. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to: Southern Order of Storytellers, Crawford W. Long Museum Association at 28 College St Jefferson Ga 30549, the Tully Smith House at the Atlanta History Center and the Atlanta Shakespeare Company at www.shakespearetavern.com/support.

