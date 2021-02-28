DEAS, Sylvia



Sylvia Deas, 85, of Sandy Springs died February 23, 2021. Mrs. Deas was born in Appleton, ME, and was one of ten children of the late Arthur C. and Velma E. Deas. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Henry Steele. Mrs. Deas had a successful career as a nurse prior to her retirement. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at www.secure.dav.org/donate. A memorial service will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



