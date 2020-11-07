Dearing, Mavis

DEARING (WHITTON), Mavis
Age 73, of Bremen, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Service Nov. 8, 3 PM, at Corinth Baptist Church. Hightower Funeral Home, Bremen, GA.
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon St
