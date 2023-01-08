ajc logo
X

Dean, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DEAN, Jr., Robert

Robert "Bob" James Dean, Jr., born in Cleveland, OH on April 16, 1964, passed away on November 29, 2022, at the age of 58. He graduated from Peachtree High School and the University of West Georgia. Bob was proud of his 27-year career at Whirlpool and recently began work at Mohawk.

Bob is deeply missed by his loving mother, Karen Tucker, and stepmother, Carolyn (Jerry) Dean; sons, Grant, Gavin, and Garrett with former spouse, Wendy; sisters, Michelle (Randy) Gilbert, Tracy (Jack) Olding, and half-sister, Tori (Jens) Keller; five nephews and three nieces; and dog, Leo. He is reunited with his father Robert, Sr. and family pets.

Bob valued faith and family. He was loyal, selfless, and gentle. Bob shared his father's love for the FSU Seminoles and skiing. He found joy in vacationing at St. George Island and boating at Lake Lanier. Bob also enjoyed golf, basketball, and coaching his sons. He was most grateful for quality time with family. Bob motivated his sons in all phases of life, and his presence was felt at every family occasion.

Family and friends are invited for a service honoring Bob at Birmingham United Methodist Church, in Milton, GA on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 2 PM. Interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's honor to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter hoping to save his best for last
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
12h ago

Credit: John Locher

Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
6h ago
The Latest

Rempe, Nancy
Levy, Patricia
2h ago
Mason, Debbie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top