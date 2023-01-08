Dean, Robert

DEAN, Jr., Robert



Robert "Bob" James Dean, Jr., born in Cleveland, OH on April 16, 1964, passed away on November 29, 2022, at the age of 58. He graduated from Peachtree High School and the University of West Georgia. Bob was proud of his 27-year career at Whirlpool and recently began work at Mohawk.



Bob is deeply missed by his loving mother, Karen Tucker, and stepmother, Carolyn (Jerry) Dean; sons, Grant, Gavin, and Garrett with former spouse, Wendy; sisters, Michelle (Randy) Gilbert, Tracy (Jack) Olding, and half-sister, Tori (Jens) Keller; five nephews and three nieces; and dog, Leo. He is reunited with his father Robert, Sr. and family pets.



Bob valued faith and family. He was loyal, selfless, and gentle. Bob shared his father's love for the FSU Seminoles and skiing. He found joy in vacationing at St. George Island and boating at Lake Lanier. Bob also enjoyed golf, basketball, and coaching his sons. He was most grateful for quality time with family. Bob motivated his sons in all phases of life, and his presence was felt at every family occasion.



Family and friends are invited for a service honoring Bob at Birmingham United Methodist Church, in Milton, GA on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 2 PM. Interment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's honor to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

