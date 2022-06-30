DEAN, Phyllis



Mrs. Phyllis Elizabeth Dean of Decatur, GA, passed on June 25, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM from Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell, Pkwy, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, Dr. Charles Harper III, Pastor. Interment South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, William Alexander Dean, Jr., (LaConia), Mr. Brian Desmond Dean (Kenyatta); seven grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

