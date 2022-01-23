Dean, Nancy

DEAN (SPRAYBERRY HAND), Nancy L.



Nancy L. Sprayberry Hand Dean of McDonough, formerly of East Point, GA, passed away from this life to be with our Lord on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born in Atlanta GA to the late Thomas R. (Dick) Sprayberry and Myrtice G. Haney. Retired from Woolworths at Greenbriar Mall, she never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone about anything. She loved and was loved by her family and friends, always ready to help out with whatever was needed anytime it was needed. Having family and friend get togethers was one of her favorite things to do. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy H. Dean, her 3 children, Carlton (Carl) (Linda) Hand of Meansville, GA, Stacie (Hand)(Mike)Echols of McDonough, GA, Richard (Ricky) (Lynn) Hand of Jackson, GA, stepchildren Stephanie (Dean)( Cie) Blockzyl of Locust Grove, GA, Kevin (Gina) Dean of Dublin, GA, Greg Dean (d. 2009), Dewayne (Gigi) Dean of Bethany, OK, her grandchildren, Dena (Shane) Moore, Misti (Tony) Moore, Korey Echols, Emily Echols, Kyle (Kimberly) Head, Shawn Dean, Brandie Blockzyl, Cynthia (Andrew) Cerveira, Samantha Dean (Timothy Fernandez), Brittany (Ben) Howell, Joshua (Amber) Dean, Tiffany (Shawn) Pickett, Cheyenne Dean, Monet (Dillon) Watson, her sister, Mary (Sprayberry) Carver, her brothers, Richard Sprayberry, Ronnie Sprayberry, Mark Sprayberry, along with many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service is to be held at Cedar Rock Church, 1479 Hwy 36 East, Jackson, GA on Saturday, January 29th at 11:00.

