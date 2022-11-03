ajc logo
Dean, Marilyn

DEAN, Marilyn

Mrs. Marilyn Joyce Dean, age 84, of Jonesboro, passed away October 29, 2022. Mrs. Dean was a member First Baptist Church Jonesboro for 50 years, joining the church in 1972. She was a member and danced with the Delta Squares and a member of The Model A Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Dean; grandchild, Crystal Clark; and parents, Heslep and Ruby Adkison. She is survived by children, Terri (Sam) Giles of Jonesboro and Dennis (Janice) Dean of McDonough; sister-in-law, Nita (Gary) Vickers of McRae; grandchildren, Ben (Jen) Giles, Evan Giles, Abigail (Brandon) Yow, Mitchell Dean, Andrew (Carey) Giles, and Joe (Lydia) Kirkland; great-grandchildren, Emerson Yow, Mary Hubbard Yow, Molly Yow, Dean Giles, Aiden Giles, Aubrey Giles, Dexter Kirkland, and Christopher Kirkland. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Davis and Rev. Jack Pickel officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Friday, November 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Samaritans Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org or Calvary Refuge Inc., 4265 Thurman Road, Forest Park, GA 30297. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

