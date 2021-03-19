DEAN, Malcolm J.



Mr. Malcolm J. Dean of SW Atlanta passed away March 11, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. His body will lie instate at 10 AM. On Saturday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



