Dean, Malcolm

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DEAN, Malcolm J.

Mr. Malcolm J. Dean of SW Atlanta passed away March 11, 2021. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 291 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. His body will lie instate at 10 AM. On Saturday, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

