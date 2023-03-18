DEAN, Lilla



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Lilla Mae Dean will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Midway Missionary Baptist Church, 2280 Godby Road, College Park, GA. Pastor Edward S. Reynolds, Officiant. Reverend Dr. Walter L. Kimbrough, Eulogist. Lilla Mae Dean entered Eternal Rest on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Lilla Mae Dean leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted sisters, Catherine Dean Huff (Ed), Sylvia Dean Lippitt, Julma Dean Tucker (William); and her brothers, Douglas Cox Dean, Nelson Dean (Kathleen); sisters-in-law, Patrice Dean, Vyvvan Dean; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Everyone is asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 12:00 noon. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30315, 404-688-7073.

