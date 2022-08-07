ajc logo
DEAN, Joel

Joel Dean, age 79 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on August 3, 2022, following an extended illness.

Joel was born on January 28, 1943 in Greenville, South Carolina to Joel L. and Mary Townsend Dean. He moved with his wife, Joyce, to Dahlonega in 1998. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina in 1965. He worked for Cone Mills in Greenville before recieving his appointment as a Special Agent with The Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1970. He served in this capacity until his retirement in 1999. At the time of his retirement, Joel was assigned to the Atlanta Division of the FBI. He often remarked how proud he was to have served with the outstanding men and women of the FBI.

Joel is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his daughter, Paula O'Neal of Savannah, Georgia; his son, Joel P. Dean of Larchmont, New York; his son's wife, Catherine Wei Dean; and their two children, Malia and Joel James. He is survived by his sister, Mary Souza of Greenville, South Carolina. He is also survived by the loyal family dog, Banjo.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 4 PM, in the Chapel of Dahlonega Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior at the Funeral Home with a light reception to follow after the service.

Arrangements in care of the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533. 706-864-DOVE (3683).

Funeral Home Information

Dahlonega Funeral Home

20 Gibson Road

Dahlonega, GA

30533

https://www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com

