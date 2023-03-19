DEAN, Jo Ann



Jo Ann Dean, wife of Spurgeon LaVelle Dean (deceased) went to be with her Lord on March 14, 2023. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Mallory of Anniston, Alabama. She attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College for two years and transferred to Auburn University where she received a B.S. degree in Sociology and Psychology. She is survived by her brother, Richard Mallory; son, Mallory Dean; daughter, Charlotte Brown; grandchildren, Mallory Dean, Jr., Richard Brown and Katherine Brown; great-grandchildren, Jonas Dean and Emma Grace Dean. She was preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Mallory, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023 in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.



