X

Deal, Stephen

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DEAL, Stephen M. "Steve"

Stephen M. Deal "Steve," age 65, of Roswell, GA passed away on November 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Ruby Deal, and he is survived by his wife Helen Mansell, son Wesley, sister Cathy Deal Barron, and brother-in-law Merle Barron along with several nieces and nephews. He loved his family, motorcycle rides, and Georgia Bulldogs football. Steve was active in Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He spent many years with Clary & Associates as a manufacturer's sales engineer and vice president of operations.

Services will be conducted at the grave site at Old Roswell Cemetery (100 Woodstock St), 2:30 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.