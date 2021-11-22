Deadwyler, Betty Jane

DEADWYLER (FOSTER), Betty Jane



January 10, 1931 – November 20, 2021



Betty Jane Foster Deadwyler, age 90, died Saturday November 20, 2021 at her home in Cumming, Georgia. She was a resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia for over fifty years prior to moving to Cumming in 2015. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend. She loved her church family at Northwest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Betty Jane adored pets and never met a dog she didn't like. She dedicated herself to doing for others and enjoyed volunteering with many different charitable organizations in her community. She was a graduate of Druid Hills High School and Agnes Scott College



Betty Jane was married to Joe Davis Deadwyler for sixty-two years until his death in 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents Alvin Edward Foster, Dorothea Turnbull Foster, and Margaret Leyburn Foster and her brothers Ed, Bill, and Bob Foster.



Betty Jane is survived by her daughter Peggy Hampton (Rudy) of Cumming, Georgia, son Steve Deadwyler (Mary) of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren Tommy Schulte (Sarah), Eric Hampton (Rachel), David Schulte (Jessie), Matt Hampton (Jenn), James Schulte (Kelsey), and Maddie Deadwyler; great grandchildren Claire, Cate, and Caroline Hampton, Ander and Cayson Hampton, and Wyatt Schulte.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30327 or The Forsyth County Humane Society 4440 Keith Bridge Road Cumming, GA 30041



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.



Betty Jane




