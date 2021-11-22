ajc logo
X

Deadwyler, Betty Jane

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEADWYLER (FOSTER), Betty Jane

January 10, 1931 – November 20, 2021

Betty Jane Foster Deadwyler, age 90, died Saturday November 20, 2021 at her home in Cumming, Georgia. She was a resident of Sandy Springs, Georgia for over fifty years prior to moving to Cumming in 2015. She was a loving wife, mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend. She loved her church family at Northwest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Betty Jane adored pets and never met a dog she didn't like. She dedicated herself to doing for others and enjoyed volunteering with many different charitable organizations in her community. She was a graduate of Druid Hills High School and Agnes Scott College

Betty Jane was married to Joe Davis Deadwyler for sixty-two years until his death in 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents Alvin Edward Foster, Dorothea Turnbull Foster, and Margaret Leyburn Foster and her brothers Ed, Bill, and Bob Foster.

Betty Jane is survived by her daughter Peggy Hampton (Rudy) of Cumming, Georgia, son Steve Deadwyler (Mary) of Alpharetta, Georgia; grandchildren Tommy Schulte (Sarah), Eric Hampton (Rachel), David Schulte (Jessie), Matt Hampton (Jenn), James Schulte (Kelsey), and Maddie Deadwyler; great grandchildren Claire, Cate, and Caroline Hampton, Ander and Cayson Hampton, and Wyatt Schulte.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30327 or The Forsyth County Humane Society 4440 Keith Bridge Road Cumming, GA 30041

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.Betty Jane




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Masters, Billie Payne
1h ago
Stephenson, EC
1h ago
Cooper, Gloria
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top