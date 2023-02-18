DEADDIO, Jenna Marie



Jenna Marie DeAddio, age 37, passed on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Southampton, New York. Born on May 13, 1985, Jenna was the daughter of Monica Bysinger, Jay Bysinger, Bruce Bickelmann, and Amy Bickelmann. She is survived by her parents; husband, Mike; beloved dog, Riley; and younger brothers, John and Joey Bickelmann. She was part of the 2003 graduating class of Roswell High School. Her creative passion took her to the University of Georgia (UGA) where she studied fashion. In 2007, she graduated from UGA with a degree in fashion, and a career ambition that took her straight to New York City. Jenna will be missed beyond belief by her family and friends.

