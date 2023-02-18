X
Dark Mode Toggle

DeAddio, Jenna Marie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DEADDIO, Jenna Marie

Jenna Marie DeAddio, age 37, passed on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Southampton, New York. Born on May 13, 1985, Jenna was the daughter of Monica Bysinger, Jay Bysinger, Bruce Bickelmann, and Amy Bickelmann. She is survived by her parents; husband, Mike; beloved dog, Riley; and younger brothers, John and Joey Bickelmann. She was part of the 2003 graduating class of Roswell High School. Her creative passion took her to the University of Georgia (UGA) where she studied fashion. In 2007, she graduated from UGA with a degree in fashion, and a career ambition that took her straight to New York City. Jenna will be missed beyond belief by her family and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent15h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
8h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Watkins, Charles
Belcher, Harvey
1h ago
Withrow, William
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
13h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
19h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top