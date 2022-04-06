DE GIVE, Elena Ferreyros

DE GIVE, Elena



November 6, 1920 -



April 2, 2022



Elena Ferreyros de Give was born in Lima, Peru, and raised in Manchester, England, where her father worked in the agricultural import business. She excelled in her high school studies, earning distinctions in Latin and French, and competed avidly on the tennis court. At the start of WWII her family returned to Peru where she used her bilingual skills to work at various jobs.



She also earned her pilot's license and flew for the Peruvian Defense League. In 1943 she briefly attended Bennington College. In 1946 she met Henry de Give in NY, they married in Lima, Peru, and they settled in his hometown of Atlanta where they were sweethearts for 54 years.



Elena and Henry raised seven children in the Atlanta Catholic schools. She and Henry were passionate advocates for justice, desegregation (both in the Catholic Church and in the north Atlanta suburbs) and civil rights. They helped many immigrant families establish a new life in the US, offering every manner of assistance.



Elena was a lifelong learner and educator, helping to start the Notre Dame Shop where she introduced ecumenical texts. She was an excellent birder and botanist, specializing in the ferns and wildflowers of the GA mountains. A formidable tennis player, Elena played well into her seventies.



Elena was predeceased by her husband Henry and her daughter Marita. She is survived by her lifelong friend and companion, Maria Adrian, and children Henry (Maddy), Michael (Janice), Elena (Richard), Tony, Anita (Bridget), Tessa (Bryan), 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church on Friday, April 8, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mountain Conservation Trust or the Good Samaritain Health & Wellness Center of Jasper.

