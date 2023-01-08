DAYRIES, Arthur Provosty



Funeral service for Arthur Provosty Dayries "Bud" was Friday, October 14, 2022 at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, Sandy Springs, Georgia, at 10:00 AM. Bud passed away on October 2, 2022 after many years of struggling with Parkinson's Disease and heart problems.



Bud was a native of New Orleans, LA. He was born June 23, 1933. His father was Provosty Arthur Dayries. His mother was Alice Filleul Dayries, and his sister was Alice Dayries Manson. Bud attended Jesuit High School in New Orleans, LA and graduated from Tulane University in 1957 where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and a member of the ROTC. Upon graduation he served as Supply Officer with the U.S. Navy.



Bud and Beverly Frances Espy married in Decatur, Georgia August 25, 1962.



Bud worked with Westinghouse, Inc., as an engineer in several locations including Atlanta and New Orleans. He later worked many years at Aerofin Corp., in heating and cooling air handling, serving much of the eastern United States.



Bud is survived by his wife and two daughters, Amy Dayries Ling and Carolyn Dayries Ayoub. He is also survived by eight granddaughters, one grandson, five nephews and two nieces.



Bud served in a number of civic and neighborhood related posts in Mount Vernon Woods Community and Northridge Forest community, Sandy Springs, Georgia.



Burial was in November at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.

