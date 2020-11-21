Day, Frances

DAY (POSS), Frances Verniller
Age 87, of Cumming, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Services Nov. 22, 2 PM, at the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Credit: File
