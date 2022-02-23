DAY, Donald Douglas



Musician-Engineer



Donald D. Day, a gifted musician, passed away at the age of 94; leaving two children, Christina (Day) Weinstein of Marietta, Douglas Day of Minneapolis, MN; two grandchildren, Dr. Cynthia (Zettler) Greeley and Caren (Zettler) Warren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Miriam (Day) Cox of Cincinnati, OH. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, June, of 69 years; parents, Harry and Mabel Day of Hudson, South Dakota; three brothers, Lester of Alcester, S.D., Oliver and Warren of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and one sister, Dr. Marcia (Day) Anderson of Cincinnati, OH. Don performed on the harmonica at age six, self-taught clarinet, rehearsed with The Municipal Band, went directly into the high school band, singing with an award winning Boys Glee Club, lettering in music four years, winning the senior year Hammitt Music Award. After high school, Don traveled extensively throughout the country with dance bands, playing saxophones and woodwinds, including booking in New York City. He settled in Bloomington, IL at age 22, and was employed in a music store, where he met his future wife, June. His Grandfather Day was a farmer-inventor, building one of the first tractors and a well-drilling apparatus for the newly developed South Dakota. The sons followed by example. The demise of the "Big Band" era bought about a need for a career change for Don. He began his second career in engineering as a draftsman for Caterpillar Tractor Co. and chief draftsman for York, Division of Borg-Warner. He was later employed as an engineer for Avco Aerospace in Nashville, TN. He attended the University of Tennessee Extension. The family moved to Minnesota, where Don enrolled at the University of Minnesota while employed as Engineering Manager of Crystal Tips Ice Machines of McQuay Inc., of Minneapolis, MN. He later advanced to Chief Engineer for Manitowoc Ice Machine Co. in Wisconsin. Don and June then moved to St. Louis MO, where he managed the Star Cooler Division of Hussmann Corp, Division of IC Industries. He was promoted to General Manager of Alton-Applied Air Div. of Hussmann in Dallas, TX. He became co-developer and co-patenter of the "Ice King" line of automatic ice machines, transferred and built by Hussmann of Brantford, Ontario, Canada. The Hussmann "Ice King" line was divested to Servend Dispenser Co., in Louisville, KY, and Don headed this transfer for a six-month start-up period, then accepted a position as Director of Engineering for Hoshizaki America Ice Machine Co. in Peachtree City, GA., with the responsibility of recruiting American engineers for the Japanese company. He retired at the age of 65 in 1992 to his home in Marietta, GA The Days enjoyed many years of a happy retirement, traveling throughout all 50 states, the Caribbean and South Pacific Islands, five continents, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family cruise of the Tahiti Islands. They attended many musical and theater performances. Meanwhile, Don also enjoyed Sudoku and puzzle solving. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, GA, at 805 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Atlanta, GA. Cremation of the remains was handled by Floral Hills Funeral Home. Don and June's cremains will be sprinkled in the Gulf of Mexico by the children at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Innocent's Episcopal Church at the above address, or to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research, P.O.Box 450, Albert Lea, MN, 56007.

