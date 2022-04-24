ajc logo
X

Dawson, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAWSON, James "Jim"

James Robert Dawson "Jim", 75, passed away at his Marietta home on April 20, 2022. The second of Anne and George Dawson's three children, he spent his youth in Maspeth, NY and St. Claire, PA. In 1962, Jim met Hedy Zielinski the love of his life. Married in 1967, they remained inseparable, loving partners to the end.

Jim joined the Marine Corps in 1964 and proudly served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart. A dedicated conservationist, he earned a degree in wildlife biology from the University of Vermont. A master's degree in Information Technology from Fairly Dickinson University later followed. His talent for photography was a lifelong pursuit and a vehicle for his natural curiosity and love of storytelling.

In 1995 Jim's passion for learning and people spurred him to found ADI Performance, a training and employee enablement organization, currently a division of ADI Marketing. An active member of Toastmasters International, he served as District Governor from 1989-90 and led District 14 to #1 in the world.

Jim is survived by his wife Hedy; daughter Jennifer, her husband John Smith and daughter Emma; son James, his wife Hillary, daughter Kayla, son Tyler and stepson Rory; brother Dan and family; sister Mickey and his all-but-blood brother Ed Zwisler and his wife Aurora.

Jim was committed to creating positive change in the lives of others and protecting our wild places. He valued relationships and if you knew Jim, you forever had a champion in your corner. In this spirit, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Defenders of Wildlife or The Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort7h ago
Hawks' guard Trae Young (11) gets off the game-winning shot over Miami Heat's forward Jimmy Butler (22) at the end of the 4th quarter in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. The Atlanta Hawks won 111-110 over the Miami Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Hawks Report Podcast: How the Hawks came back to take Game 3
12h ago
Last year was the city of Stone Mountain's first formal celebration of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday that marks the end of slavery. (Photo: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Metro Atlanta governments grapple with Juneteenth’s new holiday status
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
16h ago
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
16h ago
Things to keep in mind before buying a new construction

TRENDING: How to keep snakes out of your yard
The Latest
Williams, Jean
2h ago
Whittington, Connie
2h ago
Ginn, David
2h ago
Featured
A man was shot at a fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County. Officials are investigating the incident. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot at fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County
12h ago
Odds favor hot start to Georgia’s summer
How to keep snakes out of your yard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top