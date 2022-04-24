DAWSON, James "Jim"



James Robert Dawson "Jim", 75, passed away at his Marietta home on April 20, 2022. The second of Anne and George Dawson's three children, he spent his youth in Maspeth, NY and St. Claire, PA. In 1962, Jim met Hedy Zielinski the love of his life. Married in 1967, they remained inseparable, loving partners to the end.



Jim joined the Marine Corps in 1964 and proudly served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart. A dedicated conservationist, he earned a degree in wildlife biology from the University of Vermont. A master's degree in Information Technology from Fairly Dickinson University later followed. His talent for photography was a lifelong pursuit and a vehicle for his natural curiosity and love of storytelling.



In 1995 Jim's passion for learning and people spurred him to found ADI Performance, a training and employee enablement organization, currently a division of ADI Marketing. An active member of Toastmasters International, he served as District Governor from 1989-90 and led District 14 to #1 in the world.



Jim is survived by his wife Hedy; daughter Jennifer, her husband John Smith and daughter Emma; son James, his wife Hillary, daughter Kayla, son Tyler and stepson Rory; brother Dan and family; sister Mickey and his all-but-blood brother Ed Zwisler and his wife Aurora.



Jim was committed to creating positive change in the lives of others and protecting our wild places. He valued relationships and if you knew Jim, you forever had a champion in your corner. In this spirit, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Defenders of Wildlife or The Chattahoochee Nature Center.

