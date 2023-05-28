DAWSON, Florence Butler



Florence Butler Dawson died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born June 26, 1940, the eldest of three children to Lucy Carden Butler and Charles Henry Butler. She grew up in Rockmart, Georgia, then later lived in Atlanta with her beloved husband, Jack E. Dawson, Jr. M.D. There, they raised their two children, Ashley Dawson Wille and Jack Edwin Dawson III.



Flo graduated high school from Richmond Academy, then from University of Georgia, where she was a proud member of the Phi Mu sorority. Later, she earned a Master's degree in Family Therapy from Georgia State University, with which she counseled women of domestic abuse, and patients in cardiac rehab at Piedmont Hospital.



A member of All Saints' Church, she was president and longtime member of St. Luke's Women, taught Sunday school, and served on the church's Search committee. Flo ran a successful antiques and interiors business in Buckhead, selling imported antiques.



Flo and Jack met at the University of Georgia and married in 1963, living in Augusta, then moving to Atlanta in 1970. They loved to travel together and with friends, internationally, especially on river cruises. They hosted a Bible study for many years in their home, encouraging others in their faith.



Flo cherished time with family wherever and whenever she could. Flo was also close with a circle of friends with whom she took walks or met for coffee. She was known for her generosity with others, especially the poor, and for her loyalty as a friend to many. Over the years, she was glad to take into her home relatives who needed support and direction. She was an excellent hostess, throwing galas in her home and even hosted the Christmas House and Decorator's Show House in Atlanta.



Flo was preceded in death by her younger brother, Charles David Butler of Atlanta; and younger sister, Sally Butler Wester of Dalton, Georgia.



Florence is survived by her husband, Jack E. Dawson, Jr. M.D.; her daughter, Ashley Dawson Wille (Thom); and her son, Jack E. Dawson III (Judy); also, by Ashley's children, Lucy Wille Perry (Graham), Alden Wille Russell (Vann), Isabella Noble Wille and Dawson DuPriest Wille; also Jack III's daughter, Katherine McCord Dawson.



Her family will remember her at 10 AM, on May 31, 2023, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia 30308. Reception to follow at Ellis Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canterbury Court, c/o Alexandra Kofinas,



AlexandraKofinas@Canterburyccrc.org 404-381-6775.



