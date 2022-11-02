ajc logo
Dawkins, Martha

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAWKINS (SCOTT),

Martha Jean

June 30, 1937 -

October 27, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our mother, Mrs. Martha Jean Scott Dawkins (Atlanta, Georgia), who passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85. Martha was a loving and compassionate daughter, sister, wife, and mother who touched the lives of so many. Martha leaves to cherish her precious memory: Her 3 devoted Daughters, Angela Green, Wanda Dawkins, and Salathia Dawkins-Wilson; Sister, Claudia Scott Fields; Her three Grandchildren, Rugayyah Bolton, Michael Moore, Jr., and Raheem Murray; 10 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Viewing Services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Goolsby Mortuary (1375 Jonesboro Rd., S.E., Atlanta, GA 30315). Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church (17 Meldon Ave., S.E., Atlanta, GA 30315). Friends and family are asked to assemble at the Church on the day of the service. The service can be viewed live on the Church's Website. Interment Location: Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30314.

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://goolsbymortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

