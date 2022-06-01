Daviss, Reba Craft

DAVISS (CRAFT), Reba



Reba Craft Daviss of Atlanta, GA, passed away on May 23, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born to parents, Early and Martha Ann Banks-Craft on May 5, 1926, in Hartwell, GA. She attended Hart County Schools in Hartwell. In 1947, she graduated from Prairie View A&M, Prairie View, Texas with a BS degree in Home Economics and Secondary Education. Reba met and married Theodore R. Daviss, Sr, while attending Prairie View and they were blessed with 3 children. Joan, Ronald and Donald Daviss. Reba taught Home Economics in the Gainesville, GA school system, worked as a Home Economist for the Atlanta Gas Light Company for 15 years and then worked as a Training Specialist for the Georgia Department of Revenue for 10 years. She retired in July 1989.



Reba is survived by her daughter, Joan Daviss-Reid and son, Ronald R. Daviss. (Predeceased) Donald R. Daviss. She has (7) grandchildren: Brian C. Woodward (Lydia), Fredrick M. Reid Sr. (Brandi), Stephanie Fair (Welch III), Tesha Davis (Jerold), Mikki Daviss-Asberry (Derick), Mianca Daviss-Young (Harvel), Tianca Daviss-Holoman (Byron); (20) Great grandchildren; (3) Great-Great grandchildren and whole host of Crafts, Banks, Daviss nieces, nephews, cousins, family and beloved friends.



Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 12:00 Noon at Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church 384 Arthur Street SW Atlanta, GA 30310. (404)525-6173.

