ajc logo
X

Daviss, Reba Craft

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVISS (CRAFT), Reba

Reba Craft Daviss of Atlanta, GA, passed away on May 23, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born to parents, Early and Martha Ann Banks-Craft on May 5, 1926, in Hartwell, GA. She attended Hart County Schools in Hartwell. In 1947, she graduated from Prairie View A&M, Prairie View, Texas with a BS degree in Home Economics and Secondary Education. Reba met and married Theodore R. Daviss, Sr, while attending Prairie View and they were blessed with 3 children. Joan, Ronald and Donald Daviss. Reba taught Home Economics in the Gainesville, GA school system, worked as a Home Economist for the Atlanta Gas Light Company for 15 years and then worked as a Training Specialist for the Georgia Department of Revenue for 10 years. She retired in July 1989.

Reba is survived by her daughter, Joan Daviss-Reid and son, Ronald R. Daviss. (Predeceased) Donald R. Daviss. She has (7) grandchildren: Brian C. Woodward (Lydia), Fredrick M. Reid Sr. (Brandi), Stephanie Fair (Welch III), Tesha Davis (Jerold), Mikki Daviss-Asberry (Derick), Mianca Daviss-Young (Harvel), Tianca Daviss-Holoman (Byron); (20) Great grandchildren; (3) Great-Great grandchildren and whole host of Crafts, Banks, Daviss nieces, nephews, cousins, family and beloved friends.

Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 12:00 Noon at Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church 384 Arthur Street SW Atlanta, GA 30310. (404)525-6173.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different. 9h ago
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend
12h ago
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies
9h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
14h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
14h ago
Fight at Midtown IHOP leads to exchange of gunfire in parking lot
8h ago
The Latest
Brown, Charlesey
1h ago
Hayes, Patricia
1h ago
Parker, Mary
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top