Davis, Wingfield

DAVIS, Jr., Wingfield



Wingfield "Wink" Austin Davis, Jr., (83 years old), Atlanta native full of deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ, loving family man, two-time Georgia Tech football letterman, US Navy veteran, businessman, and best friend to many. Wink Davis, Jr. was a respectable and servant-hearted man with many gifts. Mr. Davis passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a valiant battle with cancer.



Mr. Davis was born March 4, 1939, in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended The Westminster Schools and graduated from The Baylor School. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management in 1962. During his college years, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Mr. Davis was also a member of the Tech Football Team and the nephew of Bobby Dodd. He went on to serve in the US Navy for four years after being commissioned to Officer Candidate School. Mr. Davis served on the USS Intrepid. He then entered business with his family where he worked for 32 years. Mr. Davis served as President of Wink Davis Equipment Company before he sold the company in 1997. He was active in the laundry industry in many ways including being Director of the Associate Textile Allied Trade.







Mr. Davis was a third-generation lifelong member of the North Avenue Presbyterian Church and served in a variety of roles including Sunday School teacher, Chairman of the Board of Deacons, World Mission Chairman, Stewardship Chair and Elder among others. He was a long-time member of Capital City Country Club and the Amelia Island Club.







Throughout his life, Mr. Davis lived selflessly and by faith and faith alone. His family can recall him consistently accredit his life story to being "All for God's Glory." His character throughout life afforded him a reputation of kindness, humility, and respect. His children say, "The lessons of faith, family and legacy that Dad has given us will continue for many generations to come." Mr. Davis could often be found chatting on the porch with his wife, attending sporting events for his grandchildren, gathering for bible study with lifelong friends, golfing at various courses with his buddies, horseback riding at his beloved Whispering Pines Farm or cheering on his Jackets. He had a knack for storytelling and sharing his love of the simple, yet special, things of his life with those around him.



Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Helen Worley Davis, Allison (Andy) Jabaley; Austin (Douglas Selph) Davis, Matt (Christa) Davis; seven grandchildren: Kendall, Morgan, Drew and Davis Jabaley and Matthew, Champ and Brooke Davis; sister, Marty Davis Mitchell (Tom); brother, Alex Davis (Daphne) and ten nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's research or the charity of your choice. Family will be receiving visitors on Friday February 3, 2023, HM Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill (4550 Peachtree Rd NE) 6:00-8:00 PM. Celebration of life service on Saturday February 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM at North Avenue Presbyterian Church officiated by Dr. Scott Weimer, interment following at Arlington Memorial Park Sandy Springs, GA.



